Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $277.90 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Band Protocol has a market cap of $277.90 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 145,036,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,636,017 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

