Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

BAC opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.