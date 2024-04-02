Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 5,890,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.