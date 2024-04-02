Barclays Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $107.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 6,115,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $94.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

