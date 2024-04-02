Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 333,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

Barnes Group stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. 91,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 206.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

