Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,366. The firm has a market cap of $822.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

