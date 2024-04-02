Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$28.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.90 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.1903153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.