BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BAFN stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.