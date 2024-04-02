Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,502,000 after buying an additional 539,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BECN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 722,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -209.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.