Bell Bank Buys 192 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bell Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $726.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $315.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

