Bell Bank Has $169.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell Bank lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 16.3% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $169,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,978,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,723,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

