Bell Bank Has $203,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $204.46. 27,327,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,954,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

