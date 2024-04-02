Bell Bank Has $289,000 Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 2,736,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

