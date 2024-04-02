Bell Bank Has $516,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VB traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $223.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,258. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

