Bell Bank Has $564,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $334.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,281. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

