Bell Bank Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $170.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

