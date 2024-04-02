Bell Bank Purchases 245 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bell Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,615,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 732,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,050,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,694,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,517,523. The stock has a market cap of $288.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

