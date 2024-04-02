Bell Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,003,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Privia Health Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 1,050,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

