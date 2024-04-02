Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Viasat were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Viasat stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 823,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

