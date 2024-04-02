Bell Bank Sells 539 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. 4,825,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,159. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

