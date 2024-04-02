Bell Bank Sells 630 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.91. 3,606,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.