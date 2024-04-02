Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 337,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. 38,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

