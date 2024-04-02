Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 501 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. 44,054,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,876,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average of $401.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

