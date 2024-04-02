Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.85. 906,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $224.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

