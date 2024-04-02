Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,953,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,773. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.