Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 2314540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Bens Creek Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.78.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

