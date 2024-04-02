Berkshire Bank Has $3.58 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $38.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $450.90. 6,269,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.13. The company has a market cap of $415.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

