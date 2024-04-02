BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.81

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 715402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

