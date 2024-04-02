BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 245,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 971,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

