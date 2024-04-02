Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.67. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 178,116 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Stories

