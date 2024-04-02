Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. 4,289,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 26,611,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BITF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $2,307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Bitfarms by 745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.