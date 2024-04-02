Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.89. 958,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,032,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Bitfarms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Stock Down 5.5 %

Bitfarms Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.