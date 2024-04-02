Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.89. 958,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,032,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Bitfarms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
