BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $723.17 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.17 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007412 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014496 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,842.94 or 0.99931695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00134233 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001927 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

