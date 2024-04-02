BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE BB opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,152.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,946.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $272,750 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.