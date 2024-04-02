BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 4.8%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 5,171,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,407,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $272,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 608,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

