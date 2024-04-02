BlackRock Latin American Announces Dividend of $0.07 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Trading Down 0.1 %

BRLA stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 400.60 ($5.03). 75,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,515. BlackRock Latin American has a 1-year low of GBX 339.76 ($4.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 462 ($5.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.98 million, a PE ratio of 294.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 402.80.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Latin American

In related news, insider Carolan Dobson acquired 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,446 ($10,602.56). 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Latin American Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

