BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $767.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $742.00 to $767.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.67.

BLK traded down $12.53 on Tuesday, hitting $814.24. 153,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $807.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

