Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 156,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $11.97.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Featured Stories
