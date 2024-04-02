Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 156,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $11.97.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,418,000 after buying an additional 182,644 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,647,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.