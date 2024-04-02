Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 555,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 40,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

In related news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 224,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 185,834 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 82,478 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

