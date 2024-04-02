Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $937,440.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.85. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

