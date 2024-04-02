BMO Capital Markets Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.21.

TSE T traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.12 and a 52-week high of C$28.95. The firm has a market cap of C$31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.49.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

