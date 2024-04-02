BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.45 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, BNB has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $549.32 or 0.00845794 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $82.14 billion and $2.45 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,679 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,740.46440548. The last known price of BNB is 557.67848524 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2127 active market(s) with $2,334,099,896.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

