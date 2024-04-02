BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.45 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, BNB has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $549.32 or 0.00845794 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $82.14 billion and $2.45 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,679 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,740.46440548. The last known price of BNB is 557.67848524 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2127 active market(s) with $2,334,099,896.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
