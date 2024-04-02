Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.60.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 214,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,247. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

