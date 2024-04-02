Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.
BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.60.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 3.0 %
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
