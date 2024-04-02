Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s previous close.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 81,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,926. The firm has a market cap of $476.23 million, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 94,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

