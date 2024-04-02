Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $3,899,970.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $155,400.00.
Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bowman Consulting Group
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
