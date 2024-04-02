Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.
Brickworks Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Brickworks
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brickworks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.