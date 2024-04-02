Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 57,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $312.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. Hovde Group began coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

