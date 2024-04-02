British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

