Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $449.58

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.25.

LII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE LII opened at $484.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $501.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.58 and its 200 day moving average is $423.54.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

