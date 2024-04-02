Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$77.81

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

RCI.B opened at C$55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.52.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

